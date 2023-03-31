Reggie Wayne has hilarious request regarding Lamar Jackson

The Indianapolis Colts are in the thick of evaluating the quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL draft while simultaneously being linked as a suitor to trade for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

While it’s difficult to know which direction they will eventually go in, Colts legend and current wide receiver coach Reggie Wayne had a hilarious request for those asking him about the Jackson situation.

Will y'all stop @'n me to tell the Colts to get Lamar. I have no way of making your wish come true. Hell… I'm still trying to get my kids to listen to me… Let alone a organization. — Reggie Wayne (@ReggieWayne_17) March 30, 2023

The Colts have been keeping tabs on the Jackson situation simply due to the fact that they have a massive need at the position and the fact that the former unanimous MVP is a special player.

It’s more likely for the Colts to select a quarterback with the No. 4 overall pick in the draft, but we shouldn’t completely rule out a sign-and-trade scenario with the franchise-tagged Jackson.

Whatever happens, Wayne will be happy when it’s all over so his mentions will stop blowing up.

