Patriots Wire sees Julio Jones as a potential off-season addition for New England
The Mac to Julio-connection would be fun in New England!
Patriots coach Bill Belichick has spoken highly of Mike Gesicki in the past.
Jackson reportedly had an interest in the Patriots, but one ex-player thinks he shouldn't.
Willie McGinest apologized for his behavior in a statement shortly after his arrest.
Pete Alonso somehow gave a teammate a strike while on base.
Carter is an elite prospect, but his alleged involvement in a fatal car crash reportedly means that he won't join the Raiders.
Control issues cost Bard seven MLB seasons, but he emerged in 2022 as one of baseball's best closers at 37 years old.
With the 2023 NFL Draft officially one month away, it's time to start breaking down the positions that matter most to fantasy managers, starting with the running backs. Matt Harmon is joined by Yahoo's own draft expert Charles McDonald to take an extended look at the running back position ahead of April's draft.
Fans at Yankee Stadium got their money's worth early Thursday.
"It's OK to ask for help."
Charles Robinson is joined by Jori Epstein to recap the biggest takeaways coming out of the 2023 NFL owner's meetings, including the potential sale of the Washington Commanders, new changes to the 2023 NFL rule book and the latest on Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. Later, the duo discuss two teams who are heading into pivotal seasons in 2023: the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots.
Giants left fielder is baseball's version of the Defense Against the Dark Arts professor.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down the players and teams who just didn't catch a break in the early months of the NFL offseason.
Could the NFL put multiple teams in Europe? It's a wild idea -- here are the challenges, and the opportunities, involved.
After making its first Final Four in school history, the time is right for San Diego State to get poached by a major conference.
With Opening Day here, Scott Pianowski ranks all 30 MLB teams to see which squad has the most fantasy juice.
The Mets have lost their 40-year-old starter for at least 10 days.
“I won’t say I don’t care [about winning MVP]. I want to compete. If you say I don’t care, it’s a lie. Do I think it’s a priority for me? No. The priority for me is to get better, to help my team win a championship, to get that feeling again.”
The South African Olympian and Paralympian maintains that he mistook Reeva Steenkamp for an intruder when he shot her on Valentine's Day in 2003.
There's nothing like getting off to a hot start in your fantasy baseball season. Fred Zinkie identifies the teams to lean into for April.
All 30 MLB teams begin their seasons Thursday. Here are some of the countdowns you might need to know to appreciate baseball in 2023.