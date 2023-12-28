Reggie Wayne, Dwight Freeney finalists for 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame

A pair of Indianapolis Colts legends have been named finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024, the league announced Wednesday evening.

Former Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne and defensive end Dwight Freeney were named among the 15 modern-era finalists for the upcoming class.

This is Wayne’s fifth time on the ballot. He has made it as a finalist in each of his first five years on the ballot (2020-2024). Wayne will get in most likely sooner rather than later. His resume speaks for itself. His 1,070 career receptions and 14,345 receiving yards are more than 17 wide receivers already in the Hall of Fame.

Those numbers are both 10th all-time among wide receivers in NFL history. Wayne was a six-time Pro Bowler and was a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2010. He also holds the Colts’ franchise record for career games played (211). His 1,070 career receptions, 14,345 career yards and 82 career receiving touchdowns are all the second-most in franchise history behind Marvin Harrison.

Wayne recorded four seasons with at least 100 receptions and eight seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards. His 14,345 career receiving yards are the second-most among eligible Hall of Fame candidates.

This is Freeney’s second time on the ballot, and it’s the second time he’s reached the finalist stage. His 125.5 career sacks rank 26th all time while he was a three-time All-Pro First Team selection (2004-2005, 2009) and a seven-time Pro Bowler (2003-2005, 2008-2011).

Freeney’s 125.5 career sacks rank seventh-most among Hall of Fame eligible players.

Former wide receiver Andre Johnson, who spent the 2015 season with the Colts, also is a finalist for the Class of 2024.

Former Colts defensive end Robert Mathis was a semifinalist but did not make it to the finalist round.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will be inducted during NFL Honors, on Thursday, Feb. 8, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire