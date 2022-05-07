Reggie Wayne: Colts’ young receivers “feel a little bit disrespected”

Colts receiver Michael Pittman, a 2020 2nd-round pick, caught 88 passes for 1,082 yards and six touchdowns in a breakout season. The team’s other returning wideouts combined for 28 receptions for 387 yards and four touchdowns.

So, of course, there are questions about the Colts’ receiving corps. They are not Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne.

But Wayne, now the team’s receivers coach, likes the group he has.

“This is me personally,’’ Wayne said, via Mike Chappell of Fox 59. “They probably feel a little bit disrespected, so they want to kind of surprise some people.

“These guys are on a mission, I believe, and hopefully I can help and make them household names.’’

The Colts have Parris Campbell, a 2019 second-round choice who has played only 15 games in three seasons, and Alec Pierce, a second-round choice last weekend. They also have Ashton Dulin, Keke Coutee and Dezmon Patmon. T.Y. Hilton remains a free agent.

“These dudes are hungry, man. They’re hungry,’’ Wayne said. “It’s kind of funny. I kind of wondered coming in with such a young room how that would be because ideally most times you’ll have a veteran guy in there that can kind of lead the way. Like, ‘Hey, watch him. Watch what he (does).’ Or they can see him do it, and they stand in line behind him.’’

