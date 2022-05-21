Reggie Miller's perfect UCLA joke highlights Kevon Looney's Game 2 gem

Miller's perfect UCLA joke highlights Looney's Game 2 gem originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Reggie Miller and Kevon Looney both played for UCLA, but the TNT analyst and NBA Hall of Famer appears to believe that’s where the comparisons stop after watching Looney play a key role in the playoffs.

During Golden State’s 126-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Friday, the Warriors center was on the receiving end of “MVP” chants from an exuberant Chase Center crowd.

The compliments were well-earned as Looney contributed on both sides of the court for the second double-double of his NBA playoff career.

Loon was everywhere tonight

And for that, Miller hilariously compared his own college experience to Looney’s while giving the big man major props during the TNT broadcast of Friday’s game.

“Hey Reggie, where did [Looney] go to college?” Miller’s fellow analyst Stan Van Gundy asked.

“You know where he went -- UCLA,” Miller responded. “We teach defense there. Maybe I didn’t attend those classes, but I know he did.”

The 26-year-old Looney finished Game 2 with 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting, 12 rebounds and two assists, doubling down on defense to help make his team’s come-from-behind victory possible.

Miller was known more for his shot than his defense over his 18-year NBA career and gave Looney flowers for his own two-way effort on Friday.

The Indiana Pacers legend played four seasons at UCLA from 1983 to 1987, and the university retired his No. 31 jersey in 2013. Looney, on the other hand, played just one season at the school (2014-15) before being selected by the Warriors in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft.

But Looney’s time at UCLA was indicative of his future with Golden State. He started all 36 games for the Bruins as a freshman and ranked second in the Pac-12 in rebounding and offensive rebounds per game.

He also ranked second in the conference with 15 double-doubles -- the highest total in the nation among all freshmen that season.

Fast forward to Friday night, and Looney’s performance was the first 20-plus point game of his career in the regular season or playoffs, per ESPN Stats & Info. The last time he scored 20 or more points in an organized game was, unsurprisingly, during that stellar freshman season at UCLA (h/t Kendra Andrews).

Miller was certainly correct in his assessment that Looney paid attention to all things defense during college, and his offensive explosion during Game 2 of the Warriors-Mavs series was an added bonus to his prowess on the glass.

UCLA helped shape Miller into the Hall of Famer he is today, and Looney has a fellow Bruin to look to for an example of how to handle the attention that comes with being a playoff hero.

