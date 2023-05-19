Reggie Miller's advice to Ja Morant after latest gun incident: 'You've got to clean house'

Indiana Pacers great Reggie Miller had some advice for Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant after his latest gun incident.

Miller was a guest on Wednesday's The Dan Patrick Show and was asked what he would say to Morant. The 23-year-old was recently suspended from all team activities after he flashed what appeared to be a pistol on Instagram Live, just two months after he served an eight-game suspension for a similar incident.

"I want you to look at your inner circle and I want you to write a list down of all your boys, all your homies," Miller said. "And I want to look at them all and I want you to burn it up right now. You've got to clean house, young man."

Miller continued to talk about Morant's inner circle.

"The people that he has surrounded himself with, and some of this could be family involved as well," Miller said. "You've got to look at the whole picture, my friend. What you have and what you can achieve and right now what's being taken away from you. Which life do you want to live? It's that simple."

Miller said there are cautionary tales throughout the NBA's history.

"I could give you a handful of guys that I've played with or you've seen on other teams that have gone down this route," Miller said. "Where are they today? Ja Morant, before all this, was being painted as one of the faces of the new league. Now he's being vilified, to his own doing. This is not catching him doing something. This is him doing it on his own phone. He's self-induced all of this."

Patrick mentioned the late NBA commissioner David Stern, who handed the Pacers' Ron Artest an 86-game suspension after the "Malice at the Palace" incident in 2004.

"(Morant) is so lucky David Stern is not at the helm of this," Miller said. "He would have been gone. He would have been given the Ron Artest treatment, which was unfair and unjust — let me just say that — for the brawl."

