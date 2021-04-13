Reggie Miller says he would have never teamed up with Michael Jordan if he was recruited

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Steph Curry became the Golden State Warriors' all-time leading scorer Monday night, as his 53-point performance moved him past Wilt Chamberlain.

To mark the feat, ESPN interviewed Hall of Famers Jerry West and Reggie Miller and future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki, all who spent their careers with the same team and at one point led their franchise in scoring.

The question: Was there ever a point you felt like you might leave? Any superstar pitches to join forces?

"No," Miller told ESPN. "And if Michael Jordan ever would have called me and tried to sway me to come to Chicago, I would have told him to go (expletive) himself! 'I'll be coming to see you on I-65,' or whatever that highway is there. 'I'll be down to see you.'"

Miller went on to admit that the Knicks came calling, but that was already after Miller and New York "had a storied history," as he put it. Nowtizki told ESPN he fielded a call from the late Kobe Bryant after one of his final deals with the Mavericks expired, but he politely declined.

One of the best shooters in NBA history, Miller said it pains him he never helped deliver the Pacers a championship — something Curry, who Miller called "Mr. Warrior," has done three times for Golden State.

Finding that type of success with the team that drafted you is rare, Miller said.

"It's jewelry over loyalty," he told ESPN.

Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Reggie Miller says he'd have denied Michael Jordan recruiting efforts

Recommended Stories

  • First Person: DeMar DeRozan on Kobe's 60-point game, It was like an 'Avengers' movie

    NBA All-Star and Kobe Bryant fan DeMar DeRozan, who hails from the Southland, remembers the monumental night the Lakers legend played his final game.

  • Blazers' Enes Kanter reveals great trash talk with ex-Celtics teammates

    Enes Kanter joined the Celtics Talk Podcast ahead of Celtics-Trail Blazers to share some of the great trash talk he's had recently with his former Boston teammates.

  • Pacers’ Cassius Stanley had a hilarious response to his rookie hazing

    After getting his car popcorned by the vets, Stanley went outside the box to find his next method of transportation.

  • Knicks takeaways from Monday's 111-96 win over Lakers, including Julius Randle's 34 points against former team

    The Knicks won their third-straight game, beating the Los Angeles Lakers 111-96 on Monday night at The Garden.

  • Steph Curry scores 53 points to pass Wilt Chamberlain as Warriors' all-time leading scorer

    Steph Curry passed Wilt Chamberlain as the Warriors' career scoring leader early. He didn't stop and lit up the Nuggets for 53 points.

  • Coronavirus pandemic hits Japan’s feared Yakuza in the pocket

    The coronavirus pandemic has delivered a body blow to Japan’s feared Yakuza underworld groups, which were already under growing pressure from authorities trying to stamp out “antisocial elements”. The National Police Agency has reported that membership of Japan’s crime syndicates fell for a 16th consecutive year in 2020, with 2,300 gangsters turning their backs on a life of crime. There are now an estimated 25,900 Yakuza in 20 major groups across the country, a sharp decline from a peak of more than 184,000 members in the gangs’ heyday in the early 1960s. Based in the central Japan city of Kobe, the Yamaguchi-gumi remains the largest single underworld group, although it lost around 700 members during the year, reducing its ranks to 8,200 followers. The Sumiyoshi-kai focuses its attentions on the upmarket districts of Tokyo, but lost around 300 people last year, bringing its numbers to around 4,200, while around 100 individuals left the Inagawa-kai, leaving it with 3,300 members. There were nine violent clashes between members of the Yamaguchi-gumi and a splinter group, including the shooting of two members of the gang in November on a street in the city of Amagasaki, close to the Yamaguchi-gumi’s stronghold in Kobe. The rival gangs are involved in a turf war to control the region’s drug trade as well as the sex, gambling, loan sharking and protection businesses that are the gangs’ traditional sources of income. Those sectors have been among the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with restaurants, bars and nightlife venues ordered to close in the early phases of the health crisis and now operating on strictly reduced hours, With the lost revenues, many places have closed, depriving the Yakuza of their protection money and other revenues. Other businesses that are struggling to survive have simply stopped paying the gangs, the Sankei newspaper reported. Local residents are also increasingly standing up to underworld groups that have offices in their districts, in part concerned that they might get caught in the crossfire of an attack on a known gang facility. In addition, new legislation has proved effective, with gangs now not permitted to have offices within 220 yards of a school and a number of local governments setting up rehabilitation and retraining schemes for former gang members.

  • Analysis: Injuries wreaking more havoc than virus protocols

    As teams gear up for the stretch run of the NBA regular season, it's injuries to key players - not just their unavailability due to COVID-19 - that is having the biggest effect on the playoff race in both conferences. When the NBA season tipped off in December, keeping players healthy as they traveled during the pandemic was the chief priority around the league. In the four months since then, virtually every team has made adjustments to their rotation because of league-wide health and safety protocols.

  • Warriors’ Steph Curry reacts to Hideki Matsuyama’s major win at the Masters

    After Hideki Matsuyama sealed his first green jacket with a win at the Masters in Augusta, Steph Curry chimed in on Twitter with a message.

  • Steph Curry gets Warriors game ball from Steve Kerr after record night

    Steph would have gotten it anyway, but he made sure to earn the game ball from the Warriors' win on Monday night.

  • Curry scores 53 to pass Chamberlain for Warriors record

    Steph Curry erupted with 53 points to pass Wilt Chamberlain's all-time Golden State scoring record on Monday as the Warriors downed the Denver Nuggets 116-107.

  • Steph Curry leaves CJ McCollum in awe with performance vs. Nuggets

    Steph Curry went off 53 on a night when he passed Wilt Chamberlain for the most points in franchise history.

  • Not crazy if Byron Buxton finishes as top 10 fantasy OF

    NBC Sports EDGE's D.J. Short highlights the pleasant surprise of added power that Twins outfielder Byron Buxton has flashed in 2021.

  • Jamal Murray tears left ACL at end of Nuggets' loss to Warriors

    The Nuggets' star tore his ACL at the very end of a loss to the Warriors.

  • Posted Up - Adam Morrison on his NBA start: 'All the hype probably wasn't a good thing'

    The third overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft joined the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast to discuss the trash talk he received early in his career and recalls a memorable encounter with Kevin Garnett. Hear the full conversation on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Steph Curry's record night got perfect Klay Thompson reaction

    Klay Thompson celebrated his Splash Brother Steph Curry's record night in very Klay fashion.

  • Steve Kerr: Warriors seeking multiple opinions on James Wiseman’s knee injury

    Wiseman reportedly suffered a torn right meniscus on Saturday after landing awkwardly on his knee versus the Rockets.

  • Kobe's 60-point farewell: From Magic Johnson to Gary Vitti

    Lakers legend Magic Johnson, trainer Gary Vitti and executive John Black recall Kobe Bryant's magical 60-point game in his farewell performance.

  • Sean Payton responds to news of Kevin James’ portrayal in Netflix feature

    New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton briefly discussed the news of Kevin James being cast to portray him in the Netflix film "Home Team."

  • Nadal shrugs off fitness concerns ahead of Monte Carlo return

    The Spaniard has not played a competitive match since his Australian Open quarter-final loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas, having skipped a series of tournaments due to a back injury sustained in Melbourne. Chasing a record-extending 12th title in Monte Carlo, Nadal has been awarded an opening round bye and will open his campaign in the second round against either Federico Delbonis or Adrian Mannarino. "An important part of the season has arrived for me," Nadal, 34, told a news conference on Sunday.

  • Mel Kiper makes ‘toughest call’ for Bengals in new 2-round mock draft

    A new mock draft from Mel Kiper has the Cincinnati Bengals going in an interesting direction.