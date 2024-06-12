Reggie Miller says Caitlin Clark hasn't earned a 2024 Olympic spot ... and that's OK

Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller said Wednesday that Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark hasn't earned a spot on the U.S. Olympic women's basketball team — yet.

"I absolutely love everything Caitlin Clark stands for and what she has done for the women's game," Miller said Wednesday on the "Dan Patrick Show." "She has taken it to new heights, and on top of that, she has Hoosier blood in her now that she's a Fever player. Having said all that, you're right. She's not one of the 12 best."

Miller said Clark was in a "lose-lose" situation leading up to the announcement of the team that will be heavily favored to win an eighth straight gold medal. Clark was invited to the Olympic team training camp, but her Iowa team was competing in the Final Four at the time.

"It got her fanbase all riled up, (saying) 'she automatically should make the team,'" Miller said.

Miller believes Clark could use the Olympic break to rest from a schedule that hasn't let up since the start of Iowa's season last November.

Miller also has a simple question for those complaining about Clark's absence from the Olympic roster: "Who are you going to take off?"

Like Clark, Miller was of slighter stature than many of his opponents in his playing days. He agreed with Patrick that building her body is one way to withstand the more physical play in the WNBA.

Also, her current trials will help her later, Miller said.

"Her best defense will be the school of hard knocks. All the times that you've seen her get stripped and knocked down," Miller said. "That's how her mind and body will get strong.

"Getting my head knocked off by (Bill) Laimbeer and (Rick) Mahorn and all those dudes, you learn. You learn to adjust."

Miller noted Clark is having a "really good, solid" rookie season: 16.3 points, 6.0 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game, and 33% 3-point shooting through 13 games.

Also, Miller pleads with everyone to turn down the volume: "Give this young woman a break, please."

U.S. women's basketball Olympic team roster

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Kahleah Cooper, Phoenix Mercury

Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces

Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury

Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm

Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces

Brianna Stewart, New York Liberty

Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces

When are the 2024 Paris Olympics?

July 24-Aug. 11, 2024

