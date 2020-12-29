Reggie Miller reacts to Steph Curry becoming third player in NBA history to make 2,500 3-pointers

Before Damion Lee knocked down a game-winning triple against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night, Steph Curry moved up a notch in NBA history books.

As he sunk a shot from beyond the arc with one minute remaining in the first quarter of Golden State’s tilt against Chicago, Curry became only the third player in NBA history to make 2,500 or more career 3-pointers.

NBA Hall of Famers Reggie Miller (2,560) and Ray Allen (2,970) are the only other players in league history to surpass 2,500 made 3-pointers. Following Curry’s historic triple against the Bulls, a member of the exclusive 2,500 club congratulated the Golden State point guard on Twitter.

Via @ReggieMillerTNT on Twitter:

Welcome to the fam @StephenCurry30.. Ray and I have been waiting on ya 🤪😜😂.. It’s only a matter of weeks until you pass me with your sights set on Jesus Shuttlesworth.. You’re the best to have ever done it, keep letting it FLY.. #ShootersShoot pic.twitter.com/MzGgV1sunx — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) December 28, 2020

After shooting 5-of-15 from long distance against Chicago, Curry will only need to make 56 more 3-pointers to catch Miller on the all-time list.

Following Miller’s congratulatory message, Curry chimed in on Twitter with a response to the former Indiana Pacer.

Via @StephenCurry30 on Twitter:

Much Respect @ReggieMillerTNT! Always looked up to you and Ray. Hopefully many more to come 💪🏽 https://t.co/f5fXJJokKz — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) December 29, 2020

Behind Curry, the closest active NBA player is Houston’s James Harden at No. 5 with 2,335. After Harden, JJ Redick (1,891), LeBron James (1,885), Klay Thompson (1,798) and Damian Lillard (1,787) are listed in the top 20.

Curry will have the chance to add to his total when Golden State travels to Detroit on Tuesday for the final contest of their four-game road trip to open the season.

