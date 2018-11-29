Reggie Miller: Curry, Thompson are 'top 3 or 4' best backcourt ever originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Most objective observers, including Hall of Famer Reggie Miller, can agree that Steph Curry and Klay Thompson comprise the best backcourt in the NBA today.

But have they done enough to be considered the best backcourt in NBA history?

Miller isn't ready to go that far, but he's willing to consider it.

"Not of all-time, but they are certainly in the conversation," Miller said on The Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday. "They are the best backcourt in today's game, obviously, so certainly, I would put them in the top 3 or 4. And you've got to look at the body of work, three championships together. Yeah, Klay and Steph are definitely there."

So what other backcourt tandems would Miller put in the conversation with Curry and Thompson?

Miller and Patrick discussed Michael Jordan and "whomever else," Magic Johnson and Byron Scott, Isiah Thomas and Joe Dumars, Earl Monroe and Walt Frazier, and Gail Goodrich and Jerry West.

Even if the Splash Brothers aren't considered the greatest backcourt in the history of the NBA, it's still pretty impressive that they are being mentioned in this conversation with those names listed above. And the great thing is, they aren't even close to the end of their careers.