Reggie Miller admits Kevin Durant was right leaving Thunder for Warriors

By now, Kevin Durant has proven the haters wrong.

When Durant announced he was leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Golden State Warriors on July 4, 2016, he got crushed. Former NBA players ripped him, Hall of Famers criticized him.

But after two NBA championships and two NBA Finals MVPs, it's clear Durant made the right choice.

One of those Hall of Famers that chastized Durant was Reggie Miller. Nearly three years later, the former Pacers sharpshooter has admitted he was wrong and Durant was right.

"I piled on Kevin Durant when he first made that move" Miller said on The Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday. "I thought it was a sucker move, but I understand it and I understand why he did it. He's right. I don't think they would have ever won a championship, him and [Russell] Westbrook, in OKC. He made a business decision, and it is a business, people."

Miller made the comments while answering a question about Pelicans All-Star center Anthony Davis wanting out of New Orleans.

Miller never won a title in 18 years with Indiana. He never left the Pacers to join up with another superstar in order to win a title. Now that his playing days are over, Miller understands why current players want a ring so badly. It defines their legacy.

"He is one of those players that is a legacy player," Miller said. "When we think of Kevin Durant when his career is done, he is a legacy player. LeBron, legacy player. Right now, [Durant] is building a heck of a resume and I get it."

So what did Miller say about Durant back in 2016? He penned a column for Bleacher Report about the four-time scoring champion leaving the Thunder for the Warriors.

Here are a few of the things Miller wrote:

"Durant would have been a god if he stayed in Oklahoma City."

"Even if Durant didn't win a championship like me, John Stockton or players who briefly spent time elsewhere like Ewing, Karl Malone, etc. the rest of the world would have looked at him in a different light because he fought, rather than joined, the giants-LeBron, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Chris Paul, etc. And to me, that's a true legacy."

"I believe Durant took an unnecessary shortcut by joining the Warriors."

"It gives me chills thinking about those experiences in Indiana. And that's not to say Durant won't encounter this with Golden State. He might. But he's in someone else's kingdom now."

We're glad Miller has seen the light.