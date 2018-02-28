Reggie McKenzie says Bruce Irvin isn’t going anywhere

Bruce Irvin questioned his future in Oakland in a tweet two weeks ago after the team cut David Amerson. The outside linebacker, though, will return to the Raiders next season.

“Let me tell you guys,” Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie told the team’s beat writers in jest, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, when asked about Irvin’s comment. “Y’all are trying to get rid of all my players. I’ve got free agents. Y’all want to restructure everyone’s contract. You’re running everybody out of town.”

Irvin, 30, will count $8.25 million against the team’s cap next season. The Raiders would save the entire $8.25 million against the cap by releasing him, which prompted speculation about Irvin’s future.

Irvin, though, made 15 sacks and forced 10 fumbles and has not missed a game in his two seasons with the Raiders.

“I like Bruce Irvin. I know Bruce Irvin,” Jon Gruden said earlier Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I like him because he plays. If you look at play time, the amount of percentage of snaps, he’s out there all the time. He played through a back problem early in the season, and I really think he’s playing a difficult position because he’s really an edge player, and when you ask him to play over the tight end or over the offensive tackle at his size, he can get beat up.

“But I think he’s still a very good pass rusher. I think he plays with good effort. We just need to get him some help so that he can do the things that he does best more often.”