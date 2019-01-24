Reggie Jackson's photobomb of Blake Griffin interview is a complete failure

The Detroit Pistons picked up a 98-94 win over a New Orleans Pelicans team playing without Anthony Davis on Wednesday.

The win was of little comfort to star forward Blake Griffin, who sounds frustrated with a team that has lost 12 of its last 18 games and sits in ninth place in the Eastern Conference at 21-26.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Pistons led by nine points going into the fourth quarter Wednesday but allowed the Pelicans to close within one before eventually holding on for the win.

Blake is aggravated

“This is nothing to be proud of,” Griffin told Fox Sports after the game. “It’s just masking our issues. We’ve got to lock in and finish games. Our lack of focus at the end of games has been awful, and that’s why we lose games like this.

“I’m happy with the win, but I’m not necessarily happy with how we closed this game out.”

Not now, Reggie

Then one of his unfocused teammates stepped into the picture.

Literally.

This is not the time, Reggie 😬 (via @WorldWideWob)pic.twitter.com/8iDnth1Lsv — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) January 24, 2019





Normally, this is cool

Reggie Jackson, clearly not aware of Griffin’s tone, photobombed the interview, stepping between Griffin and his interviewer before sheepishly posing for the camera.

It was a light-hearted moment similar to ones often shared by victorious teammates across American sports during postgame interviews.

Except Griffin was anything but light-hearted here.

If Griffin, who logged 37 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the win, is looking for video evidence to take his teammates to task, now he has it.

Story continues

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Paylor: Chiefs’ Reid facing biggest decision of his career

• Harassed NFL refs moved from hotel after bad call

• Wetzel: For St. Louis, this is a nightmare Super Bowl

• NFL prospect chooses Senior Bowl over child’s birth

