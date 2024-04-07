Reggie Jackson sets up the nice finish

The two best teams in men's college basketball this season will face off for the title.
In a postseason littered with enticing rematches, Iowa and Caitlin Clark will face undefeated No. 1 overall seed South Carolina in the 2024 national title game.
The Bloodline capped off WrestleMania Night 1 with a win over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins that will impact Night 2's main event.
The 13-member class will be inducted in August.
Cleveland Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber will undergo reconstructive surgery on his right elbow, ending his 2024 season.
Marny Sherman, the wife of Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman, warned that Missouri could lose both the Royals and Kansas City Chiefs after a stadium funding proposal was voted down.
French diver Alexis Jandard suffered an embarrassing slip during an event opening a new venue in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.
The Astros right-hander made sure everyone learned his name by throwing the first no-no of 2024.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
If these five hitters can sustain their hot starts, their 2024 breakouts could be difference-makers for their teams.
Musselman has led Arkansas to eight NCAA tournament wins in three appearances.
The Celtics improved to 60-16.
Jordan Shusterman & Russell Dorsey talk about the scorching hot start that Mookie Betts is off to with the Dodgers, Ronel Blanco throwing the first no-hitter of 2024 and if the Kansas City Royals will get a new ballpark closer to the city.
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
Wednesday's deal will reverberate not just across two franchises, but the AFC. How's everybody looking now?
The Royals are still looking for a new stadium.
It's possible the first two rounds will no longer be held at campus sites of highly-ranked teams.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Nate Tice to determine the biggest need in the 2024 NFL Draft for every single NFC team. But first – Rashee Rice was reportedly involved in a racing-related crash over the weekend, prompting a discussion on players getting involved in things they shouldn't and why nearly everyone around Patrick Mahomes seems to be trying to make his life harder. In other news, NFL win totals for the 2024 season dropped last week, and Charles and Nate pick out a few that surprised them, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys. Later, Charles and Nate dive into draft needs for every NFC team, as they go back and forth and give some favorite prospect and position fits for teams like the New York Giants (should they take a quarterback?), Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals and more.
The presumed No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is USC's Caleb Williams — we all know that. But what many might not know is that the rookie is set to change the record both for both fantasy and Chicago, says Andy Behrens.
2024 is the first time that two schools have both teams in the Final Four in the same season.