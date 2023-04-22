Reggie Hayward inducted into Jacksonville Sports Hall of Fame

The third member of the soon-to-open Jacksonville Sports Hall of Fame is former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Reggie Hayward.

The new hall is set to open this summer at the Community First Igloo, and was created in part by the ECHL’s Jacksonville Icemen. It seeks to honor athletes who not only made a difference in sports, but “also made significant impacts to the communities of Northeast Florida.”

We're excited to welcome our third inductee, Reggie Hayward, to the Jacksonville Sports Hall of Fame, presented by @NimnichtJax! See his life-size bobblehead at the @CommFirstIgloo this summer! pic.twitter.com/HYkjub5V0Q — Jacksonville Icemen (@JaxIcemen) April 22, 2023

Hayward, 44, signed with the Jaguars in 2005 after spending four years with the Denver Broncos and recording 19 sacks in his final two seasons with the team. In Jacksonville, Hayward led the Jaguars in sacks in his first season with the team and recorded 17.5 sacks in five years.

Leg injuries eventually led to Hayward’s release in 2010 and he subsequently retired from the NFL.

The three inductees to the Jacksonville Sports Hall of Fame so far — Hayward, Myles Jack, and Tim Tebow — are all former Jaguars who have an ownership stake in the Icemen.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire