Reggie Grimes ready for ‘whatever role that’s given to me’

After a series of defensive opt-outs, the door is open for younger Oklahoma players to make their impact felt in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29 against Oregon.

Four defensive starters have chosen to opt out of the Sooners’ bowl game and begin their preparations for the 2022 NFL Draft. That group includes redshirt junior linebacker Brian Asamoah, outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas and senior defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey.

Sophomore defensive end Reggie Grimes is one of Oklahoma’s younger defensive players that could see an increased role. The Antioch, Tenn., native is ready to be called upon for more snaps.

“I feel like that I will have whatever role that’s given to me, so in whatever role that is, then I feel like I’m more than prepared especially with how this last year has gone. I feel like whatever happens, happens. So, if I get four snaps, those are going to be the best four snaps that I play. If I get 40 snaps, those are going to be the best 40 snaps that I play. Regardless of what happens, regardless of my playing time in regards to the guys that we have in the room, then I’m more than prepared and more than happy to accept that role,” Grimes said.

According to Pro Football Focus, Grimes has seen 271 snaps in the 2021 season. Grimes has recorded 15 tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries and forced a pair of fumbles over the course of this season.

Now, Grimes is likely to be relied upon for increased snaps and production.

It helps that he’s been able to watch and learn from Thomas. Thomas led Oklahoma during the regular season with eight sacks and also registered 11.5 tackles for loss.

“IT, man, he’s a great dude. He’s a great guy to be around. What I learned from him mostly was how he handled adversity. If you just look at his career here, the only thing that was guaranteed in life and through his career was adversity. So, I think how he handled adversity, how he carried himself through even with this season. How this season was a slow start. They had a really slow start for a lot of the guys on our defense. How he handled himself, how he carried himself, how he showed his maturity, how he showed his leadership. Just the kind of guy he is. He’s a great guy to be around. He’s a role model,” Grimes said.

While the Oregon game figures to be an important one for Grimes individually, Grimes has been trying to relay the importance of this game to his teammates.

“What I’ve tried to convey to the guys was this is the most important game that we’re ever going to play because it’s the next game that we have. It’s not just we’re in the Alamo Bowl. No, this is another game that we have. You know what I mean? The prep hasn’t changed. Nothing’s changed. It’s just that for me I can actually more assume, like I can be the IT, I can be how Perk was. I can be the leader now or be more of a leader now because I always have had a voice. It’s really important. It’s really special. I think it’s a really unique opportunity,” Grimes said.

