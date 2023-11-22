Reggie Gilliam is the AFC special teams player of the week

After a tumultuous week that featured the firing of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, the Bills needed to get off to a good start against the Jets last Sunday and fullback Reggie Gilliam helped make that happen.

Gilliam's hit on Jets kickoff returner Xavier Gipson on the opening kickoff separated Gipson from the ball and the Bills recovered in scoring position. The Bills turned the turnover into a 3-0 lead and Buffalo was off and running on a 32-6 win.

"Reggie Gilliam set the tone on play one. That's what it came down to," quarterback Josh Allen said after the game, via the team's website.

Gilliam was named the AFC special teams player of the week on Wednesday. He's the first Buffalo player to win the award since kickoff returner Nyheim Hines did it in Week 18 last season.