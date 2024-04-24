Reggie Bush, USC get Heisman Trophy back: 'We are so happy to welcome him back'

USC running back Reggie Bush pauses while delivering his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech in 2005. (Julie Jacobson / Associated Press)

Reggie Bush is finally getting his Heisman Trophy back.

The Heisman Trust had for years dragged its feet in acknowledging the legendary Trojan running back as its 2005 winner after he had forfeited the trophy in 2010 amid major NCAA sanctions against USC that found he had accepted improper benefits. Bush had pushed harder in recent years to see his trophy returned, even going so far as to sue the NCAA for defamation. Still, the Trust continued to balk at the possibility.

But that tone changed abruptly on Wednesday, spurred by what the Trust described as “enormous changes in college athletics.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Reggie Bush back to the Heisman family in recognition of his collegiate accomplishments,” Michael Comerford, the president of the Heisman Trust, said in a statement. “We considered the enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years in deciding that now is the right time to reinstate the Trophy for Reggie. We are so happy to welcome him back.”

To Bush, the decision to return the trophy marked a major moment of vindication after more than a decade spent declaring he’d done nothing wrong.

The former running back reiterated that belief on Wednesday as he celebrated a decision he called “a personal victory” and “a validation of the tireless efforts of my supporters.”

“I want to make it abundantly clear that I have always acted with integrity and in accordance with the rules and regulations set forth by the NCAA,” Bush said. “The allegations brought against me were unfounded and unsupported by evidence, and I am grateful that the truth is finally prevailing.”

As part of his reinstatement, the 2005 trophy will be officially returned to Bush, while a replica will once again sit in the lobby of USC's Heritage Hall, alongside the record seven other Heisman trophies won by Trojan football players.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

