Reggie Bush responds to the Heisman Trust returning his trophy

Good for Reggie Bush. The former New Orleans Saints running back and USC Trojans star will have the Heisman Trophy he won in 2005 returned to him, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, following a yearslong process of “deliberation” at the Heisman Trust. Bush forfeited the Heisman Trophy in 2010 following an investigation into improper recruiting benefits he received during his career at USC from 2003 to 2005.

Bush probably has a lot to say now that he’s won this unprecedented victory. For now, though, all we have is a brief and carefully-worded statement shared with ESPN.

“Personally, I’m thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be a part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I’m honored to return to the Heisman family,” Bush’s statement reads. “I also look forward to working together with the Heisman Trust to advance the values and mission of the organization.”

ESPN reports that Bush will receive all of the benefits that other Heisman trophy winners enjoy, including an invitation to the annual award ceremony. His first “Heisman House” ad with Nissan is surely going to be a banger, if he chooses to participate.

But we shouldn’t lose sight of what’s most memorable here. Bush achieved one of the greatest seasons in college football history in 2005 as a never-before-seen dual threat. He ran for 1,740 yards on just 200 carries (a blistering 8.7 yards per attempt) while catching 37 passes for another 478 yards, scoring 18 touchdowns from scrimmage.

He was also an accomplished returns specialist. Bush ended his three-year USC career with 2,081 return yards and four touchdown returns on punts and kickoffs. He once threw a touchdown pass, too; between his efforts on offense and special teams Bush found the end zone a combined 43 times in just 39 games. That’s a level of production you normally only see from quarterbacks. And many of them who achieved that will now standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Bush at the Heisman Trophy award ceremony, starting this year.

