Reggie Bush reportedly getting 2005 Heisman Trophy back in formal 'reinstatement'

Former USC football star Reggie Bush is getting his Heisman Trophy back and will be reinstated by the Heisman Trust. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

It took a long, long time, but it's finally happening. Reggie Bush is getting his 2005 Heisman Trophy back.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, the Heisman Trust will be formally "reinstating" Bush on Wednesday, 14 years after the USC football star gave up his Heisman Trophy due to the the major sanctions levied against his alma mater.

But with the the introduction of NIL rights college sports, the NCAA landscape significantly different in 2024 than it was in 2010. In light of that, Bush is being reinstated to his rightful place in the Heisman family.

Bush will get his original trophy back and a replica will be given to USC, Thamel reported. Bush will also be invited to all Heisman events starting with the 2024 season.

"Personally, I'm thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be a part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I'm honored to return to the Heisman family," Bush said in a statement to ESPN. "I also look forward to working together with the Heisman Trust to advance the values and mission of the organization."

This story will be updated.