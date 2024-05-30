Reggie Bush Pushes Forward in NCAA Defamation Suit

It’s been a good two-month stretch for former USC and NFL running back Reggie Bush.

In April, the Heisman Trust announced it was returning the 2005 Heisman Trophy to Bush since current college athletes can earn money through NIL while remaining in compliance with NCAA rules.

Now, a judge in Indiana has denied the NCAA’s motion to dismiss Bush’s defamation and false light lawsuit against the association. Judge Heather Welch of the Marion Superior Court ruled Thursday that “the vacated status of Bush’s records at USC and his subsequent relinquishment of the Heisman Trophy—upon which his reputation as a college football analyst largely relies—can be said to have a real effect on Bush’s current profession as a college football analyst.”

Bush sued the NCAA last August over a remark NCAA spokesperson Meghan Durham Wright made to journalists in 2021, when the NCAA changed its rules to allow NIL. Although Wright didn’t name Bush, Wright was answering a question about Bush when she said, “NCAA rules still do not permit pay-for-play type arrangements.”

The fact that she didn’t name Bush, Welch stressed, doesn’t defeat a defamation claim since Wright’s answer “was interpreted as such by media outlets and by individual readers” as referring to Bush.

Bush insists he was never paid to play at USC. In 2010, the NCAA accused him of taking money from a would-be representative related to his future in the NFL, with the idea that Bush would hire that representative in exchange for money while he was in school.

To that point, Welch underscored that Bush disputes the NCAA’s accusations and that the NCAA has not alleged or found Bush “engaged in a pay-for-play relationship or received impermissible inducement benefits to attend USC.” In fact, the judge reasoned that “Bush’s alleged conduct” would be “permissible under NCAA’s current NIL rules.”

Welch also found important former USC assistant coach Todd McNair’s lawsuit against the NCAA for slander and defamation in a California state court. The NCAA’s report alleged McNair knew Bush was violating NCAA rules, a position McNair insisted was false. Welch stressed that the California trial court deemed the NCAA’s report “false in several material ways,” including how it portrayed testimony from witnesses. Quoting the trial court, Welch said the report produced a “fictional account” with “ludicrous” paraphrasing of what witnesses actually said.

Welch concluded Bush properly pleaded a defamation case, including because he “specifically asserts” that the NCAA’s statement in 2021 “caused damages to his personal and professional reputation.” She noted that Bush offers concrete examples of alleged harm by referencing the loss of “long-term broadcasting contracts and endorsement deals.”

Whether Bush will ultimately prevail against the NCAA remains to be seen. The NCAA insists a generic and accurate statement about NIL rules can’t amount to defamation and that Bush’s complaint is based on allegations instead of written record. Pretrial discovery is also a double-edged sword, especially in a defamation case. The NCAA could demand Bush provide sworn testimony about his actions while at USC and his later work with agents in hopes that Bush fumbles his arguments. The parties could reach an out-of-court settlement at any point, including before discovery progresses.

Eric Jackson contributed to this story.

