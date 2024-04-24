Reggie Bush gets back 2005 Heisman Trophy. What did the former USC star do to lose it?

Nov 28, 2013; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions running back Reggie Bush (21) celebrates during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers during a NFL football game on Thanksgiving at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Reggie Bush will receive his 2005 Heisman Trophy after the Heisman Trust announced its formal reinstatement on Wednesday.

As a result of the formal reinstatement, Bush will be invited to participate in all Heisman Trophy celebrations, starting with the 90th celebration in the fall. Bush is also expected to receive a physical Heisman Trophy and a replica will be awarded to USC on his behalf.

In a statement to ESPN, Bush shared his excitement on the decision.

"Personally, I'm thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be a part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I'm honored to return to the Heisman family," Bush said in a statement to ESPN. "I also look forward to working together with the Heisman Trust to advance the values and mission of the organization."

Who is Reggie Bush?

Reggie Bush played at USC from 2003-2005 and helped Southern California win two national championships and entered the College Football Hall of Fame as the 34th player in program history. Bush is widely regarded as one of the most dynamic players in college football history.

During his time at the Coliseum, Bush played for three seasons and was instrumental in helping the Trojans reach three consecutive national championship games, ultimately winning the title in both 2004 and 2005. He holds the NCAA record for the highest yards per carry with an impressive 7.3, and also led the NCAA with an average of 222.3 all-purpose yards per game.

When did Reggie Bush win the Heisman?

Reggie Bush finished fifth in the 2004 Heisman Trophy voting after an impressive sophomore season. Bush recorded 2,330 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns.

The following year, after an outstanding 2005 season, Bush won college football's top honor, the Heisman Trophy, with 1,740 yards on 200 carries and 18 touchdowns. He received 784 out of 892 first-place votes, the fifth-most in Heisman history.

When did Reggie Bush do to lose his Heisman Trophy?

Reggie Bush forfeited his Heisman Trophy in June 2010 after he was discovered to have received what was at the time improper benefits during his tenure with USC (2003-2005).

The investigation found that Bush received thousands of dollars in benefits and a car, which made him ineligible as of 2004.

As a result of sanctions, USC's football program received a two-year bowl ban and a scholarship reduction of 30. Additionally, USC was required to forfeit all 14 victories that Reggie Bush participated in from December 2004.

How did Reggie Bush get his Heisman reinstated?

Due to the recent changes in college football regulations allowing athletes to receive compensation for their name, image, and likeness, Reggie Bush filed a defamation lawsuit in August 2023 against the NCAA in Indiana. He sought to have his Heisman Trophy reinstated, which the NCAA did Wednesday.

Reggie Bush's time in the NFL

Reggie Bush had a successful 11-season career in the National Football League (NFL). During his career, he played for several teams, including the New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, and Buffalo Bills. Bush was a member of the New Orleans team that won Super Bowl XLIV.

