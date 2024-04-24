Advertisement
Breaking News:

Lions reportedly make Amon-Ra St. Brown NFL's highest-paid WR

Reggie Bush finally gets his 2005 Heisman trophy back | College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel · Ross Dellenger

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde react to the news that the Heisman Trust has reinstated Reggie Bush as the winner of the 2005 Heisman. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.