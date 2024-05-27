'Reggie the Beer Vendor' chasing record at Guaranteed Rate Field

CHICAGO - A record was being chased Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, but not on the baseball diamond. This time, the action was in the stands.

A man known simply as "Reggie the Beer Vendor" is on a mission to do what no vendor has ever done before.

"I truly enjoy the work. I love being with the fans and I love baseball in general," said Reggie Duvalsaint. "I thought if I could do well as a vendor, I want to see how far I can take this and what I can do."

It wasn't the biggest crowd of the year at Guaranteed Rate Field on Memorial Day, but on his first visit to the ballpark, the 36-year-old Duvalsaint was pushing his product while sharing his story and his dream.

"My goal is to be the first beer guy ever to sell beer at every MLB and NFL stadium in America," said Duvalsaint while pouring a Miller Lite. "I'm passing through here for the day."

Duvalsaint worked in the financial industry until he started vending by accident in Florida in 2017, taking a job hawking hot dogs just to get into the MLB All-Star Game.

"Fell in love with it and the rest is history. After that All-Star Game, I said to myself, what would it take to get to every ballpark as a food and beer vendor? I said, let me take on that challenge."

Based out of Philadelphia, Duvalsaint vends around the country six or seven days a week, often working games in different cities on the same day.

On Tuesday, he'll be in Florida, Thursday a hockey game in New York, and Friday back in Chicago at Wrigley Field.

"The logistics and the planning are probably the most difficult part," said Duvalsaint. "The actual vending is the easiest part about it. Just being with the fans and experiencing the stadiums and ballparks along the way, that's the best part to me."

After Monday's trip to Guaranteed Rate Field, all that Reggie the Beer Man is missing in baseball are the Blue Jays, Twins, and Red Sox. Among NFL teams, he's vended in every stadium except Minneapolis. That's 56 out of 60 ballparks and stadiums.

It's a physical challenge as well, carrying trays that often weigh more than 50 pounds up and down thousands of steps.

"What I do love about vending is it gets lighter with every beer you sell," said Duvalsaint. "So you start with a heavy tray and every beer you sell, it gets easier and easier. I don't know if I'll be able to continue at this pace forever. I understand that and I realize it. But I truly enjoy it and it's something I always want to do."