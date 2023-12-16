Regents quarterback Quinn Murphy leaving Austin, transferring to Argyle Liberty Christian

Regents quarterback Quinn Murphy scrambles for some yards during the Knights 50-14 win over Hyde Park on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 at Hyde Park High School in Austin, Texas.

Regents quarterback Quinn Murphy is leaving Austin.

Murphy announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, earlier this week that he will transfer to Argyle Liberty Christian in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and will be enrolling in January.

The Knights lost to Argyle Liberty Christian in the TAPPS Division II state championship game 52-10 on Dec. 1 in Waco.

It was a game Murphy did not play in due to an ankle injury he suffered in Regents’ 34-7 win over Houston Second Baptist in the semifinals the previous week.

Murphy started both of his years at Regents and threw for 3,030 yards and 52 touchdowns this fall.

He already has strong interest from multiple Division I schools and will be one of the more highly recruited quarterbacks in Texas the next two years.

Liberty Christian is coached by former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten.

It’s quarterback this fall, Cole Welliver, is a senior who is committed to UConn.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Regents quarterback Quinn Murphy transferring