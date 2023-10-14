Regents offense explodes early as it takes big win over rival Hyde Park

It could be be scary how good the Regents offense will be over the next two years with its plethora of underclassmen talent — but the Knights are also pretty impressive right now.

Led by sophomore quarterback Quinn Murphy, who is already receiving loads of attention from Division I schools, Regents showed off its firepower early Friday during a 50-14 win over Hyde Park in a battle of the only remaining undefeated teams in TAPPS District 3 Division II at Hyde Park High School.

Murphy tossed scoring passes of 74 yards to Blake Smith and 51 yards to Roman Patson in a span of 45 seconds early in the first quarter to give the Knights a 14-0 lead, then hit Kade Millington on a 28-yard TD pass a few minutes later.

“When we get our receivers the ball in space, they can be really dangerous,” Murphy said. “It was really impressive how we were able to execute early on, which then really killed their momentum.”

Overall, Murphy would throw six touchdown passes to five different receivers and end with 333 yards through the air as Regents kept up its reputation of being the premier private high school football program in the Austin area.

Almost all of Murphy’s damage was done in the first half, when he had 272 yards and five TD passes as the Knights left no doubt as to the game’s outcome well before the break.

“The coaches just really allowed us to extend the ball on our perimeters,” said Murphy, who though still young, has mastered the star player interview technique of never giving himself any credit. “Five different guys caught touchdown passes, and that just shows the diversity of our team and how every single one of our guys can play.”

While the Regents offense will get the headlines and draw outside attention, its defense was also impressive.

William Johnson and Jack Buerkle had interceptions, Charlie Griffin made two of the Knights’ four first-half sacks and overall they kept Hyde Park to less than 150 yards of offense, most of which came when the game was already well out of reach.

“Our main goal this week was just to stop the run,” Johnson said. “And I think going back to our old defense of having four defensive linemen brought more sacks and more tackles for loss. We were always dominant” in that formation.

Johnson is one of only a dozen seniors on the team — five of the seven touchdowns scored came from sophomores and juniors — in what is a smaller-than-normal eldest class for the Knights.

He noted it’s been an adjustment, but that the class is continually improving in being leaders.

“We’ve been working on that, and I think … we’re just getting better and better,” he said.

Murphy connected with Hudson Powell and Bobby Long on short touchdown passes in the second quarter as the Knights led 34-0 at halftime.

Hyde Park (3-4, 3-1) took advantage of a short field for its first score when Riverson Shaw’s 1-yard TD plunge capped off a 42-yard drive in the third quarter.

Chili Sayre sprinted 63 yards into the end zone a few moments later for Regents (6-1, 4-0), then Hyde Park’s second touchdown came courtesy of Caleb Petersen’s 22-yard pass to Jack Braddock.

Powell’s interception return on the Panthers' 2-point conversion attempt and Murphy’s final TD toss, this one from 5 yards out to Millington, finished out the scoring.

Sayre had 115 yards to lead the Regents ground game, which finished with 193 yards.

“We’ve been pressing on this team all year that we just have to keep getting better, and I think that’s what’s happening,” Regents coach Tim Phillips said. “We’ve made huge strides from where we were at the start of the year, and defensively we’re just starting to show what we can be.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Regents impressive in all aspects as it downs rival Hyde Park