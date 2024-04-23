Regent University announces new Head Coach for men’s basketball team

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Regent University announced on Tuesday Spencer Beaty will be the new Head Coach of the men’s basketball team.

Prior to taking the position at Regent, Beaty served as assistant coach at Hardin-Simmons University in Texas, coached winning programs at Maryville College and coached for high schools in Tennessee and Florida.

“After a national search that attracted over 60 applicants, ranging from NCAA Division 1, Division 2, Division 3, NAIA, Junior College, and all the way down to the high school ranks, I am thrilled to add Coach Beaty to our Royals family,” Director of Athletics at Regent Michael Allen said. “I have known Spencer since his collegiate playing days and have followed his coaching career through the years. He has the passion, knowledge, energy, and experience we were looking for as we make our transition to NCAA Division III.”

Throughout his career, Beaty has coached Academic All-Conference players, All-Region players, multiple Conference Player of the Year and two McDonald All-Americans.

“I want to thank Dr. Umidi, Michael Allen, the athletic department coaches and staff, and the committee for entrusting me as the next head coach of the men’s basketball program,” Beaty said. “Regent is a special place that I have intentionally prayed about, and that Christ would open the door so not only that I might lead young men, but that I might continue to grow my relationship with the Lord in his called mission field for myself.”

Check with WAVY.com for more updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.