Regarding Larry Fitzgerald, Bill Belichick makes Peyton Manning comparison

It’s difficult to compare many NFL player to the likes of Peyton Manning.

He’s one of the greatest quarterbacks, even players, to put on a uniform in recent memory. One of the most important skills he had was pre-snap reads and the ability to understand every corner of the football field. Manning studied obsessively and he knew everything about any opponent he was going to play.

It’s hard to have this cerebral approach as a player who’s not throwing the ball, because it’s easy to get caught up with the tasks that come with any other position. Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald is one of those guys who study the entire field as a wide receiver, understanding the cerebral aspect of the game to a tee.

With the Cardinals coming to Gillette Stadium this weekend, Bill Belichick spoke highly of Fitzgerald in that regard.

Bill Belichick compares Larry Fitzgerald/receivers to Peyton Manning/quarterbacks, “in terms of total obsession of knowing everything about the position, how to do things, and convey those to his teammates.” pic.twitter.com/HetPoeJv90 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 25, 2020

Because of this obsession, Fitzgerald’s been capable of playing 17 years with the same team, while providing nine seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards. The 11-time Pro Bowler is 37-years-old and still giving problems to any team he comes across.

The New England Patriots are 4-6 after a tough loss to the Houston Texans and Cardinals have a convincing 6-4 record. Belichick and the defense will have to maintain Fitzgerald, DeAndre Hopkins, Kyler Murray and a running back duo that’s among the best in the league.