Regan Smith Breaks World Record on Women in Sports Night







The stadium erupted in cheers as Regan Smith (Lakeville, Minn./Longhorn Aquatics) broke the world record in the women’s 100-meter backstroke, punching her ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on “Women in Sports Night” at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming presented by Lilly. The Indianapolis Fever team was on hand to cheer on her record at Lucas Oil Stadium.

In addition to Smith, distance freestyle veteran and two-time Olympic gold medalist Bobby Finke (Clearwater, Fla./Saint Petersburg Aquatics) touched first in the men’s 800m freestyle to claim his spot on the Olympic Team.

Including open water and pool swimming events, USA Swimming has confirmed 19 athletes to the Paris Games. View all athletes here.

Men’s 100m Freestyle – Semifinal

1 – Chris Guiliano (Douglassville, Pa./University of Notre Dame), 47.25

2 – Jack Alexy (Mendham, N.J./California Aquatics), 47.33

3 – Caeleb Dressel (Green Cove Springs, Fla./Gator Swim Club), 47.53

Dressel on his swim: “That was great, the goal was top eight. (The final race) is going to be quick so we will see what I have tomorrow night.”

Dressel on swimming Trials inside a football stadium: “It is fantastic. I don’t think I’ve been able to say hi to the crowd but I was really feeling it tonight.”

Men’s 200m Butterfly – Semifinal

1 – Luca Urlando (Sacramento, Calif./DART Swimming), 1:54.64

2 – Thomas Heilman (Crozet, Va./Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA), 1:54.93

3 – Mason Laur (Naples, Fla./Florida Gators), 1:55.05

Women’s 100m Backstroke – FINAL

1 – Regan Smith (Lakeville, Minn./Longhorn Aquatics), 57.13*

2 – Katharine Berkoff (Missoula, Mont./NC State), 57.91

3 – Kennedy Noble (Raleigh, N.C./Wolfpack Elite), 58.81

*world record

Smith on looking ahead to Paris after setting a world record and making the Olympic team: “I think 56 is a possibility, for sure. Whether it's me or one of my competitors, who knows. But yeah, I'm not going to sell myself short, absolutely not. That was an amazing race, but it wasn't a perfect race. I know there's things that I can clean up and do better, and I'm going to work towards that.”

Smith on swimming backstroke in an NFL stadium: “The crowd was incredible. So that was super fun. And the interesting thing about swimming under a JumboTron is when you're on your back, you can see yourself because there's screens and you can see the race going on.”

Men’s 800m Freestyle – FINAL

1 – Bobby Finke (Clearwater, Fla./Saint Petersburg Aquatics), 7:44.22

2 – Luke Whitlock (Noblesville, Ind./Fishers Area Swimming Tigers), 7:45.19

3 – Daniel Matheson (Peoria, Ariz./Sun Devil Swimming), 7:49.34

Women’s 100m Freestyle – Semifinal

1 – Torri Huske (Arlington, Va./Arlington Aquatic Club, 52.90

2 – Simone Manuel (Sugar Land, Texas/Sun Devil Swimming), 53.16

3 – Kate Douglass (Pelham, N.Y./New York Athletic Club), 53.21

Men’s 200m Breaststroke – Semifinal

1 – Matthew Fallon (Waren, N.J./University of Pennsylvania), 2:07.39

2 – Ananias Pouch (Henderson, Nev./Virginia Tech), 2:08.00

3 – Josh Matheny (Pittsburgh, Pa./Indiana Swim Club), 2:08.79

Competition continues through Sunday, June 23, at Lucas Oil Stadium. Tomorrow’s finals feature the women’s 100m freestyle final, men’s 200m butterfly final, women’s 200m butterfly semifinal, women’s 1500m freestyle final, men’s 200m backstroke semifinal, women’s 200m breaststroke semifinal, men’s 200m breaststroke final, and men’s 100m freestyle final. Prelims will begin at 11 a.m. ET, while finals start at 8 p.m. ET. Meet information and the complete competition schedule can be found here.

Click here to see the full broadcast schedule for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming presented by Lilly. Live streams of all prelims sessions are available on the USA Swimming Network. Live results will be posted to @USASwimmingNews on X.





