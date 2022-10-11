The refs were so bad at Monday’s Chiefs game that they must have been Biden appointees

DC-level crummy

In light of the calls at Monday night’s Chiefs game and Sunday’s Tampa Bay game, you could mistake the officials for President Joe Biden appointees. The level of incompetence is comparable to anything in Washington these days. Is there a connection we’re not privy to?

- Bob Berry, Oak Grove

Has to happen

I see that The New York Times lists all the NFL football team mascots for game stories and matchups except one, which it lists as “Kansas City” — perhaps hinting at an expectation of a name change à la the Washington Commanders and baseball’s Cleveland Guardians.

I was a sports photographer for The Kansas City Star from 1974 to 1977. My suggestion would be to change “Chiefs” to “Arrows,” perhaps reflecting the long and accurate passes of Patrick Mahomes while also saving a makeover of the logo on merchandise and the stadium itself.

It’s time, Kansas City. It’s time.

- George Olson, Beaverton, Oregon

Honor Bartle

The conversation continues about whether the Kansas City Chiefs name or references are offensive to Native American culture. While it seems it would take an awful lot to, say, rename as the Kansas City Kings, perhaps a step forward would be to acknowledge the name of the man for whom the team is supposed to be named: H. Roe Bartle. Since the name “Arrowhead” is purely a reference to Native American imagery, could the stadium be renamed H. Roe Bartle Stadium?

- Michael Scriven, Springfield, Missouri

Pay their way

It appears that the Royals are going to demand that we build them a $1 billion-plus new stadium, and they don’t want us to vote on it.

I visited with more than 100 people, and not one wants an inconvenient downtown stadium with poor street access. The only person I know who wants it lives in North Kansas City and presumably would not have to pay for it.

If the Royals want a new stadium, let them pay for it themselves.

- Ken Landes, Blue Springs

The Mizzou pits

I headed to Columbia in 1945, the first in my family to attend the University of Missouri. Football season was something to look forward to. The excitement of another quality Tiger team was always anticipated, but it saddens me to write this letter. You see, I’ve always bled black and gold.

Story continues

To be fair, Mizzou has never been in the elite ranks with the likes of Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma, but we always had excellent coaches — Don Faurot, Dan Devine, Gary Pinkel. We always fielded a strong team. We had a great tradition competing with the best, with an occasional upset, and for years taking care of the Jayhawks.

Today, the Tigers rank at the bottom of the Southeastern Conference in most categories. We are in the best conference in the country, but right now we are the doormat of the SEC. Something needs to be done.

- Carl J. DiCapo, Kansas City

Running a fever

I have become increasingly aware of the polarization of political views but did not really grasp the schism until recently. A lifelong friend was visiting from back east, and I asked if she wanted a magazine that I had just finished reading. She said no, as Jill Biden was on the cover.

While out walking this week, I saw a neighbor whom I did not know outside her home, and I complimented her on the recent updates. I thought we were having a friendly visit, and I mentioned that I had been scheduled to canvass for Gov. Laura Kelly and Rep. Sharice Davids. She turned around, went in her home and slammed her front door in my face. I am 75 and have never received such rude and abrupt treatment in my entire life, including 10 years of social work in the inner city.

I am shocked that our country’s politics have become so polarized and contentious. Where will all of this division end?

- Andrea Hickerson, Leawood