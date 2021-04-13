Refs united: Germany's Steinhaus marries Webb

·1 min read
Ex-Bundesliga referee Bibiana Steinhaus has married her partner, English former ref Howard Webb

Germany's Bibiana Steinhaus, the first woman to referee in one of Europe's top leagues, has married 2010 World Cup final ref Howard Webb.

In 2017, the 42-year-old made football history when she became the first woman to referee in the Bundesliga. She is now known as Steinhaus-Webb after the couple tied the knot last month.

"We are incredibly happy," Steinhaus-Webb told website sport1.de.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the couple married without witnesses or a honeymoon, she told German daily Bild.

After refereeing 23 Bundesliga matches Steinhaus-Webb retired after the German Super Cup match last September, but is still active as a video assistant referee in Bundesliga matches.

England's Webb, 49, refereed in the Premier League from 2003 until 2014.

In the summer of 2010, he refereed both Inter Milan's win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League final and Spain's victory against the Netherlands in the World Cup final in South Africa.

ryj/nr

