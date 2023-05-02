What refs told Joe Mazzulla after P.J. Tucker-Jayson Tatum incident

Mazzulla puzzled by refs' response to Tatum-P.J. Tucker incident originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Lost in the Boston Celtics' last-second defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night was the moment the TD Garden crowd held its collective breath as Jayson Tatum fell to the court in pain midway through the fourth quarter.

A replay revealed that Tatum's agony was temporary: Sixers forward P.J. Tucker swung his right hand behind him and hit Tatum hard in the groin area, sending the Celtics star to the floor and briefly sending Tatum to the locker room before he returned following a TV timeout.

While Tucker's contact was incidental, it seemed like a play the officials should have at least reviewed, especially since it caused a minor dust-up between Marcus Smart and Philly's Tobias Harris. No review was initiated, however, and head coach Joe Mazzulla seemed a bit miffed as to why play resumed normally.

"They said they couldn't review it just because we wanted to (have it reviewed)," Mazzulla said Tuesday about what the refs told him about the play.

So, does that mean the refs essentially missed the play?

"That what was just what we were told is, 'We can't review something just because you want it reviewed,' so I guess they didn't see it," Mazzulla responded.

Mazzulla seemed dissatisfied with the refs' explanation but also seemed wary of crossing any lines and drawing the league's attention.

"I'm just here so I don't get fined," Mazzulla said in response to a follow-up question.

It's possible Tucker would have been called for a foul had the refs noticed his inadvertent blow on Tatum. The incident came with 5:04 remaining in the fourth quarter, however, so a couple extra free throws likely wouldn't have altered the game's outcome.

Indeed, the Celtics have bigger issues to address, such as their inability to contain James Harden and their lack of offensive execution down the stretch. They'll have the chance to rebound Wednesday night at TD Garden in Game 2, with tip-off set for 8 p.m. ET.