Refs questionable calls in Warriors-Wolves game were correct, NBA rules

The Warriors were adamant that the referees made several bad calls at the end of their 131-130 overtime loss to the Timberwolves on Friday night.

Upon further review by the NBA, Leon Wood and Marat Kogut made the correct calls. At least that's what the league says.

The NBA released the Last Two-Minute Report on Saturday afternoon, and it addressed one questionable call at the end of regulation and the two controversial calls in the final seconds of OT.

First, on Steph Curry's 3-pointer with 22.9 seconds left in regulation, it appeared Minnesota guard Josh Okogie made contact with the Warriors star's feet. Curry fell to the ground and looked for a foul. None was called.

The NBA said Okogie "makes marginal 'hot-stove' contact with Curry's leg after the release of his jump shot attempt and does not affect his ability to land safely."

Steph doing everything he can to keep the Dubs in the game pic.twitter.com/GQYNcyJWwJ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 30, 2019

Next, on Durant's 3-pointer that was waved off because the refs called the foul on the floor, the NBA said Keita Bates-Diop "places two hands on Durant and makes contact with him prior to the start of his upward shooting motion."

And finally, regarding Durant's foul on Karl-Anthony Towns with 0.5 seconds remaining, the NBA ruled that Durant "wraps Towns around the waist and engages with him, restricting his [freedom of movement]. The path of the throw-in has no bearing on the illegal action."

This last sequence in OT 😶 pic.twitter.com/IoZdmpFUkd — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 30, 2019

Durant, Curry and Warriors coach Steve Kerr were extremely critical of the officials after the game, and they all can expect to be fined for that in the near future.

Now, they also have to live with the reality that they were wrong.

We have just one question for the NBA. What in the world is "hot-stove contact?"