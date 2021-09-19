Refs make questionable call, overturn Titans WR Julio Jones’ TD catch

In what was a huge momentum swing, the Tennessee Titans had a Julio Jones touchdown catch wiped off the board against the Seattle Seahawks after the play was reviewed and eventually overturned.

The play occurred in the second quarter when the Titans were trailing 17-6. Jones appeared to come down with a sensational catch in the back of the end zone to give the Titans six, but officials ruled he didn’t get his foot down in bounds.

The ruling was based their deciding Jones’ heel hit the back line of the end zone, which would make him out of bounds — but upon a closer look it appears he might have indeed gotten it down.

Judge for yourself. Here’s the video of the play, and then a photo with a great angle provided by the Titans’ social media team.

They overturned this Julio Jones touchdown.pic.twitter.com/awgvhnoH4P — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 19, 2021

At bare-bones minimum, there was not enough evidence to overturn the call. It should have stood as a touchdown.

Instead of being down 17-13, the Titans had to settle for three points and then allowed the Seahawks to drive right down the field to take a 24-9 into halftime.

