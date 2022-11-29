Refs missing 'a lot' of roughing calls on Jimmy Garoppolo, Kyle Shanahan says

Shanahan believes refs miss 'a lot' of roughing calls on Jimmy G originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers dodged a bullet as Jimmy Garoppolo did not show up on the injury report following the team's 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Things did not look good when Garoppolo was tackled awkwardly during the third quarter of the game. Slow-motion replay showed the quarterback wincing in pain as he hit the turf while being tackled low by Saints defensive linemen Malcolm Roach.

While Roach did get called for roughing the passer, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't think Garoppolo receives his fair share of calls.

"No, I don't," Shanahan said. "I think a lot get missed on Jimmy. I think it's just a coincidence, but I'm not sure. Each ref and crew is different. Each game is different, so you try to adjust and feel it out during those games, but I do feel like Jimmy has had a number of them missed on him."

Garoppolo took the high road after the game, citing that it was just football, but the 49ers, as they do every week, will be sending in clips to the league for review. Whether any action will be taken is to be determined.

"It was a relief, no serious injuries," Shanahan said. "He came up, I know he's pretty sore today. Hopefully, he will work that out by Wednesday, but nothing serious."

Shanahan didn't think that was the case when Garoppolo originally went down. So the 49ers coach called for backup quarterback Brock Purdy to start warming up as soon as he saw the veteran was slow to get up.

Garoppolo powered through, believing that no serious injury had occurred. Instead of calling out the officials for not making calls, the 31-year-old explained that it is the responsibility of NFL players to take care of each other.

"It is football, but you have to be smart as players, look out for one another," Garoppolo said. "I mean, there's no place for that. But, no, I'm alright. A little sore, but nothing bad."

While Garoppolo was as politically correct as possible after the game, those that cover him regularly did sense an undertone of irritation when asked about how he was being hit without the benefit of more calls against the Saints' defense.

