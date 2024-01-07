Refs missed Murray foul on Raptors' game-tying 3-point attempt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Controversial officiating highlighted yet another Kings game Friday night.

This time, though, the wrong call helped Sacramento secure the 135-130 win over the Toronto Raptors at Golden 1 Center, as Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley should have gone to the free-throw line with an opportunity to tie the game.

The NBA's Last Two Minute Report states Kings forward Keegan Murray reached in and initiated contact with Quickley's left wrist during his upward shooting motion, "affecting his jump shot attempt." Given that Toronto was down three with under 12 seconds remaining, Quickley should have been sent to the charity stripe for a chance to even things out and potentially force an overtime period.

Instead, no call was made but Raptors center Chris Boucher grabbed the offensive rebound and dished it out to forward Scottie Barnes before Toronto coach Darko Rajaković called a timeout with nine seconds left. Before joining the team huddle, a visibly frustrated Quickley walked over to the official to discuss the previous play.

Quickley missed a 29-foot 3-point attempt and Murray secured the board that ultimately secured the win for Sacramento.

The missed call wasn't the only thing that helped guide the Kings to victory, though, as an epic shooting night from behind the arc powered their offensive intensity in the win.

Seven different Kings players finished in double-digit scoring, and Sacramento shot 53.8 percent from deep.

In Sacramento's previous game Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic -- a thrilling 138-135 double-overtime victory -- officials missed two crucial calls, one against the Magic and one against the Kings.

After the game, Kings guard Malik Monk weighed in on the officiating and explained why he doesn't let it affect his approach or play on the court.

"The refs can't make the right call every play," Monk said. "And we know that. We be nagging them a little too much. I be trying to tell the coaches to shut up. They're not going to give us anything if we keep talking to them."

True, the officials can't and won't make the right call every single time. And unfortunately for the Raptors, that's something they'll have to accept from Friday's game and move forward.