Refs cost 49ers dearly with missed holding call on Bills' fourth-down play

Refs miss blatant holding call on Bills, costs 49ers dearly originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

They say there's holding on every play in an NFL game, and there definitely was on a crucial play in the first half of the 49ers' game against the Buffalo Bills on "Monday Night Football."

Unfortunately for San Francisco, the refs missed it, and it cost the 49ers dearly.

With just over three minutes remaining in the first half, the Bills faced a fourth-and-1 at the 49ers' 5-yard-line. Buffalo handed the ball off to running back Devin Singletary for a designed run to the left side. 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw appeared to be in great position to stop Singletary short of the first down, but he never got an opportunity as Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins got away with a blatant hold.

A missed holding penalty on #49ers Dre Greenlaw leads to an eventual six points for the Buffalo Bills 🙈 #MNF pic.twitter.com/qS3xlSjIWM — TheSFNiners (@TheSFNiners) December 8, 2020

With Greenlaw out of the picture, Singletary was able to convert the first down. On the very next play, Buffalo took the lead on a touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox.

Missed calls that immediately result in points against are always frustrating, but this one was particularly bad, given that penalty that should have been called is precisely what the officials are taught to look for on that kind of play.

It's difficult to fathom how they didn't see it.