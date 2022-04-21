In reflection: Five things we think we learned about Ohio State in the spring game

Spring has come and gone, at least in a football sense. The annual LiFEsports spring game took place on a television and streaming device near you (not to mention a venerable stadium) and we get to finally digest what we saw.

It’s always a little careless to try and take too much out of a glorified scrimmage, but there were some noticeable things that jumped out that we can at least feel good about throwing out there. It was a wacky scoring system with the offense going against the defense, but we got to see a lot of guys with the lights on for the first time.

From freshmen, to some things on defense, to players we are used to seeing do some pretty special things, here are five things we think we took from what we saw from the literal scarlet and gray inside the ‘Shoe last Saturday.