Reflecting on Jalen Hurts’ journey to leading the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports Videos

Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the disastrous injury to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC conference championship game on Sunday. Charles and Frank analyze how the untimely incident could affect the 49ers offseason plans at the quarterback position. While it seemed Purdy was in line to be the undisputed starter in 2023, the decision becomes a lot less clear if the injury to his elbow is as serious as some fear. While the logical successor would be 2021 third overall pick Trey Lance, Robinson says the 49ers do not have the same confidence in him as they do in Purdy. If San Francisco goes looking for outside hires, is it possible that Tom Brady could return for one last year to finally play for his hometown team?