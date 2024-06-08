Reflecting on the Boston Celtics’ Game 1 win vs. the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics are all too aware of how lucky they are to have a second crack at winning an NBA title with this core of players. Speaking after the Celtics’ 107-89 Game 1 win over the Dallas Mavericks this past Thursday (June 6) night at TD Garden, star Boston forward Jayson Tatum made that clear to the press.

“Getting back to this point and being here is really a big deal,” explained the St. Louis native. “But two years ago, we won the first game, and we know the outcome of that series. We still have a lot of work to do.” The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely and John Zannis weighed in on how the Celtics fared in Game 1 of that second chance on a recent episode.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire