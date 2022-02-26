Reflectin on every former Ohio State player selected in the 2022 USFL draft

The United States Football League is back and — full transparency — it is not exactly better than ever, but it is still hanging around and maybe one day this league will have the success and talent that we once saw when Steve Young, Herschel Walker, and Reggie White were running the show.

The USFL 2.0 held their 35 round draft on Tuesday and Wednesday and as I have mentioned numerous times before, the setting was awkward with each round focusing on one position. Still, it was entertaining to watch with some memorable names. There were only three former Ohio State football players taken, but we will dive into where they are heading and what we can expect.

Jonathan Newsome, Birmingham Stallions

Jan 11, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jonathan Newsome (91) celebrates against the Denver Broncos in the 2014 AFC Divisional playoff football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Colts defeated the Broncos 24-13. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

With the tenth pick in the fourth round, the Birmingham Stallions selected, Jonathan Newsome. Despite only being a Buckeye for a short period of time, Newsome was a highly sought-after recruit from Glenville High School in Cleveland and even earned Ohio Big 33 honors.

Newsome played sparingly in two seasons with Ohio State but ultimately elected to transfer to Ball State. He dominated in the MAC and parlayed that play into being a fifth-round selection in the 2014 NFL Draft. He had a few cups of coffee in the NFL before dominating in the Canadian Football League. At 31 years old, Newsome is not likely to earn another shot in the NFL, but he has the skills to be a splash in the USFL.

Compensatory Pick: Welcome to Birmingham, Jonathan Newsome! We have added another DE/Edge selection and will pass on a pick in a future round, as a result. pic.twitter.com/bF4kRr7EbN — Birmingham Stallions (@USFLStallions) February 23, 2022

Johnnie Dixon, New Orleans Breakers

Aug 21, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Johnnie Dixon (6) reacts on the field before a game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

With the sixth pick in the 14th round, the New Orleans Breakers selected Johnnie Dixon. The former four-star recruit was an Army All-American from the state of Florida and unfortunately, injuries held his collegiate career back.

Dixon went undrafted in 2019 and has been on and off of various NFL rosters, including with the Dallas Cowboys last season. At 27 years old, Dixon faces a bit of an uphill battle to make it back into the NFL, but he has the athleticism to make a name in the USFL.

Blue Wave incoming 🌊⚠️ WR pick No. 2️⃣ for the Breakers is Johnnie Dixon! pic.twitter.com/dPywG0rrbe — New Orleans Breakers (@USFLBreakers) February 23, 2022

Mike Weber, New Jersey Generals

Purdue Boilermakers defenders bring down Ohio State Buckeyes running back Mike Weber (25) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. [Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch]

With the third pick in the 27th round, the New Jersey Generals selected Mike Weber. Another Army All-American, Weber was a stud from the state of Michigan and exploded as a red-shirt freshman in 2016. Weber earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year and second-team All-Big Ten.

Weber was never quite as productive the remainder of his collegiate years due to injuries and the emergence of J.K. Dobbins, but was still drafted in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Weber was the third running back selected in this draft and will have an opportunity to be special in the USFL.

March On! 🇺🇸🎖 The Generals have selected Mike Weber in the #USFLDraft #InTheTrenches pic.twitter.com/cUJQsanlB3 — New Jersey Generals (@USFLGenerals) February 23, 2022

