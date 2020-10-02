Ravens coach John Harbaugh lowered his mask and got in the face of an official when complaining about a penalty on Monday night, and the NFL Referees Association is not happy about it.

NFLRA Executive Director Scott Green complained about the incident to NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Harbaugh had his neck gaiter pulled below his chin when he was yelling at an official, getting within inches of the official’s face. The NFL has said that all coaches must wear masks at all times, although only some coaches who have violated that rule have been fined. The league has never explained why some coaches have been fined and some have not.

Asked about the incident this week, Harbaugh claimed it is unrealistic to expect coaches to keep their masks on for the entire game.

Referees’ union complains to league office about John Harbaugh lowering his mask originally appeared on Pro Football Talk