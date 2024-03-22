Referees hand John Becker technical foul in Vermont-Duke game in 2024 NCAA Tournament

Vermont basketball coach John Becker was assessed a technical foul from officials in the first half of the Catamounts' NCAA Tournament game vs. Duke.

Becker appeared to be upset over a missed foul call when Vermont was on offense. Duke scored on the play and Becker voiced his displeasure during a timeout.

March Madness links: Coverage of Vermont vs Duke basketball in the 2024 NCAA Tournament

Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter: @aabrami5.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: John Becker gets technical foul in Vermont vs Duke in March Madness