Referees make controversial roughing the passer call on Chris Jones' hit on Derek Carr

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — First, it was the concussion protocol.

Now, it’s roughing the passer.

The NFL has a problem on its hands, trying to make the game of football safer for its players. But decisive plays are not getting the proper review they need to protect the integrity of the game and the product on the field for all parties involved.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was penalized for roughing the passer after falling on top of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr just before halftime during their game on "Monday Night Football."

Carr was in the process of winding up for a pass when the ball was dropping to the ground as a fumble. Jones reached for the football and secured it while falling on top of Carr on the way to the ground.

And the NFL has another controversial moment during primetime it must account for with its players and coaches, ticket-paying fans and viewers at home consuming their product.

“We're all for player safety, but the protection of the quarterbacks has gotten to a ridiculous level,” Hall of Fame quarterback and commentator Troy Aikman said during the ESPN broadcast of "Monday Night Football."

The penalty allowed the Raiders to extend their drive at the end of the first half to set up a 5-yard field goal by kicker Daniel Carlson to take a 20-10 lead into halftime.

The NFL’s roughing the passer penalty has come under scrutiny since future Hall of Famer Tom Brady had one called in his favor in a win against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Falcons defender Grady Jarrett pulled Brady to the ground in what many believed was a routine tackle, before referees penalized him for the play.

Earlier in the Raiders-Chiefs game, Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby got a sack on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to end Kansas City’s first drive, followed on the next play by Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark sacking Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in the first quarter.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is hit by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones. The play resulted in a roughing the passer penalty.

The similarity in both plays: Neither quarterback was brought to the ground. Instead, both were wrapped up and hugged by the defender. And the play was called dead.

It appeared the new NFL was on full display.

Well, not new, necessarily. It’s been a rule or custom for referees to call a play dead when any player is wrapped up without making forward progress.

The sequence in this game showed defenders are paying attention and don’t want to incur senseless penalties to give offenses the upper hand.

But sequences like Carr’s penalty shows the NFL has plenty of future conversations on its hands to prevent referees from turning traditional rulings players and coaches and fans have become accustomed to into controversial calls that can swing the pendulum during games.

