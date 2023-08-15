Referee and VARs who missed Andre Onana red card are stood down

Hooper chose to book the manager who protested against his decision, rather than booking the goalkeeper who committed a clear foul - Getty Images/Robbie Jay Barratt

The PGMOL, the referees’ body, has stood down referee Simon Hooper and the two Video Assistant Referees and apologised for the failure to award Wolverhampton Wanderers a penalty in their 1-0 defeat by Manchester United.

Hooper, Var Michael Salisbury and assistant Var Richard West have all been overlooked for next weekend’s round of Premier League fixtures.

After the defeat at Old Trafford Gary O’Neil, the Wolves manager, revealed that he had talked to the former referee Jonathan Moss, now the Select Group 1 manager at the PGMOL, who confirmed the “blatant” penalty should have been awarded.

The flashpoint came when United goalkeeper Andre Onana charged into striker Sasa Kalajdzic deep into injury time. Hooper did not award a penalty and the Var determined that the decision was not a clear and obvious error. To add insult, Hooper cautioned O’Neil for his protests.

Moss disagreed with how the incident had been handled and told O’Neil so after the match.

“Having spoken to Jonathan Moss he has come out and apologised and said it was a blatant penalty,” O’Neil revealed.

“I sometimes feel bad. I have spent a lot of time with him [Moss] today, given up a lot of my day to understand the new guidelines and trying not to get myself booked in the first game, which I have failed in, but fair play to Jon for coming out and saying it was a clear and obvious error and he couldn’t believe the on-field ref didn’t give it and can’t believe Var didn’t intervene. It probably made me feel worse actually because you know you are right. I feel worse about leaving with nothing.”

Previously, officials who had been guilty of incorrect decisions would have dropped down the league system, but Howard Webb, the PGMOL’s chief refereeing officer, has insisted there will be more accountability this season when wrong calls are made, and Hooper, Salisbury and West will be the first to feel that.

Salisbury is no stranger to controversy himself having been dropped from Premier League duties after a costly blunder in Brighton’s defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last season.

Onana: Nothing happened - it was not a penalty

The incident added to Wolves’ sense of grievance, having dominated the game and failing to take the clearest chances. O’Neil, who only took over last week, was the manager of Bournemouth last season and felt then that refereeing decisions also went against his side.

“I spoke to Howard Webb [PGMOL’s chief refereeing officer] virtually every Sunday last season about decisions that did not go our way at Bournemouth… I just think it’s human nature that if there is something that you are not quite sure on then it is impacted by the Old Trafford crowd. That is where the Var comes in.”

O’Neil added: “I thought live it was a penalty. It looked like the keeper nearly took our forward’s head off. I think it is a foul, you go for the ball and clatter the player that hard, it is a penalty. I thought he was going over to the screen at first but unfortunately he booked me and not Onana.”

However, debutant United goalkeeper Onana doubled down on his aerial challenge and insisted referee Hooper and VAR Salisbury were right not to overturn the decision.

Asked if it was a penalty, Onana said: “No, goalkeepers make decisions, sometimes you are right, sometimes you are not.

“I made a decision and I am responsible for everything. For me it was contact between two big guys and nothing happened...Of course I was confident [it would not be given].”

United manager Erik ten Hag defended Onana and the decision not to award the penalty. “He had very good saves, was very calm, very good debut,” Ten Hag said. “After the opponent touched the ball he dived in so it was the judgement of the officials and lucky for us no penalty. I think you can debate it but I think no penalty.”

“It is difficult. The keeper was brave to come out to meet the ball. The ball was touched before Andre dived in, so he did not influence the touch [attempt] from the Wolves player.”

