Referee taken off ice on stretcher after collision with Lightning’s Haydn Fleury

Related video: A Lightning player wore a neck guard on the ice following the death of his friend Adam Johnson when his throat was cut by a skate blade.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Referee Steve Kozari was taken off the ice on a stretcher after colliding with Tampa Bay defenseman Haydn Fleury in the third period of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 5-4 win over the Lightning on Saturday.

Kozari and Fleury ran into each other at center ice 6:11 into the third period as the Penguins began to advance the puck out of their defensive zone. Kozari hit his head on the ice and was down for several minutes while being tended to by medical personnel before they took him off the ice. He was able to move his arms and hands.

Tampa Bay Lightning clinch playoff spot, fall short to Penguins in Saturday’s game

The NHL said Kozari was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons and was “conscious and alert, has the use of all of his extremities and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Fleury was also down on the ice for several minutes. He did not return to the game.

The medical staff tends to referee Steve Kozari after he and Tampa Bat Lightning’s Haydn Fleury collided in the third period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, April 6, 2024. (Chaz Palla/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP)

The medical staff tends to referee Steve Kozari after he and Tampa Bat Lightning’s Haydn Fleury collided in the third period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, April 6, 2024. (Chaz Palla/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP)

The medical staff tends to referee Steve Kozari after he and Tampa Bat Lightning’s Haydn Fleury collided in the third period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, April 6, 2024. (Chaz Palla/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP)

“That was tough to watch,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “I went into the locker room during that pause. Naturally, (Fleury) was a little shook up. It was just one of those plays that was kind of a freak accident. But hopefully, both guys will be OK.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.