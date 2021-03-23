Referee suspended after incident with Muskegon basketball coach

Mar. 23—A high school basketball official involved in an incident with Muskegon coach Keith Guy in a game last week has been suspended for the remainder of the season, according to Michigan High School Athletic Association communications director Geoff Kimmerly.

The altercation took place during last Friday's game between Zeeland East (16-0) and Muskegon (12-6), a game won by OK Conference Green Division champion Zeeland East, 59-52. The official and the coach had a verbal exchange before, Guy said, the official put his hands on him and pushed him. The MHSAA continues to investigate.

"The official has been suspended, effective immediately, for the 2020-21 basketball season," Kimmerly said, noting the MHSAA does not give out names of individuals in question. "The investigation is on-going and we've been in contact with the school and official.

"The MHSAA does not condone any official making intentional contact with a coach at any time. We expect that MHSAA officials will diffuse situations when possible and penalize under the rules when necessary.

"The MHSAA takes these incidents seriously. The official has been notified of the suspension and will be informed of all penalties once the investigation has been completed. While we do not publicly share penalties for players, coaches or officials, with the actions taken in this situation, we are holding officials to the same standards and penalties that would be involved if a player or coach had contacted an official in a similar fashion."

Guy, also Muskegon's athletic director, guided Muskegon to the Class A state championship in 2014. He did not return calls to The News Monday night.

