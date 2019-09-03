Referee for Patriots-Steelers Week 1 game has long history with New England

The NFL has made its referee assignment for the Week 1 showdown between the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers, and Pats fans probably will recognize him.

Clete Blakeman and his crew will officiate Sunday night's game at Gillette Stadium. It's his first assignment involving the Patriots since last season's AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Blakeman has a long history of working memorable Patriots games this decade. Here's a list of the notable matchups, via The Boston Globe's Ben Volin.

Referee for Patriots-Steelers on Sunday is Clete Blakeman, the Super Bowl 50 ref who has had an interesting history with the Pats pic.twitter.com/S9ER23SFE2 — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 3, 2019

Blakeman became a referee in 2010, and the Patriots are 4-5 (including a 2-0 playoff record) in games he's officiated over that span.

