Bettors don’t believe in the Connecticut Sun ahead of Game 3, even as the home favorite

The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Bobby Petrino is 61 these days, nearly five years removed from being on the national stage with Louisville and, far more importantly, more than a decade removed from the coach's scandalous flameout at Arkansas. Just listen to him discuss his return to Fayetteville on Saturday, though, when he leads Missouri State against his former program in a much-anticipated game for the FCS program he has quickly turned into a juggernaut. Right now I'm just going to focus on the week and the preparation,'' Petrino said this week.