Referee John Hussey’s crew assigned to work Chiefs-Cowboys game

7-year veteran NFL referee John Hussey and his crew have been assigned as the officials for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 11 game against the Dallas Cowboys according to Football Zebras.

Hussey spent 13 NFL seasons working as a line judge before he was promoted to the role of referee in 2015. In total, he has 20 years of experience as either a line judge or referee for the league, making him one of the most senior officials around.

The last game that Hussey officiated for the Chiefs was their Week 3 win over the Baltimore Ravens in 2020. That game was pretty even in terms of penalties, with both teams notching six penalties during the game. Hussey’s crew officiated the Cowboys’ game Week 5 game against the New York Giants earlier this season, calling five penalties for 48 yards on Dallas and eight penalties for 58 yards on the Giants.

Through nine games this season, Hussey’s crew has called the fifth-fewest penalties in the league with 105. Home teams have received a disproportionate amount of those penalties with 57 called on the home team. These penalties tend to stick too, with Hussey’s crew accounting for the third-fewest dismissed penalties in the league with 15 all season long.

False starts (26) and offensive holding (17) are the only two penalties that this crew has called in double-digit amounts this season. So it’s safe to say there will be a big focus on the offensive trenches this week. This could be also be the week where the NFL’s new taunting rule is at the forefront of the discussion. Hussey’s crew is in a three-way tie for the second-most taunting calls in the NFL with three on the season.

